WBJEE Answer Key 2022: Paschim Bangai JEE Exam Answer Key Released, Download With One Click – Check wbjee 2022 Answer Key Download Link Announced On wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the answer key for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination. WBJEE 2022 Answer key has been published on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can easily download answer key using application number and password. The North Key of WBJEE 2022 contains the exact answers to all the questions asked in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2022. Candidates can lodge objections on the answer sheet till May 8.After closing the objections window, the objections will be scrutinized and if there are any errors, the final answer will be corrected by issuing a key. Candidates will be charged Rs. Objections can be lodged along with a 500 application fee.

Download WBJEE Answer Key 2022 from this direct link



Candidates can download the answer key with one click with the help of direct link mentioned below.

Direct link to WBJEE 2022 North

How to download WBJEE Answer Key 2022



Step 1: First of all go to the official website wbjee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link provided on the website.

Step 3: Log in now with application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download now.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture programs in government and self-financed institutions and universities in West Bengal. Candidates who qualify for WBJEE will be eligible to participate in the counseling process and proceed with the admission process.