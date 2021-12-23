WBJEE Registration: WBJEE 2022 Exam Date: West Bengal JEE Exam Date Announced, Registration will start from tomorrow – wbjee 2022 Exam Date Announcement Registration will start from tomorrow

Highlights WBJEE exam date has been announced.

The registration process will start from tomorrow.

Registration will be online.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board or WBJEEB has published the schedule of WBJEE 2022 examination. Candidates can register online for WBJEE 2022 on wbjeeb.nic.in from 24th December. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission in graduate engineering, pharmacy and architecture programs in government and self-financing institutions and universities across the state. The WBJEE exam will be held on April 23, 2022.



Students who have 50% marks in 12th can register for this exam. The required percentage for the reserved category is 45. Candidates wishing to register for the examination should not be less than 17 years of age as on 31st December, 2021. There is no upper age limit for any course other than Marine Engineering course (25 years).

All candidates will have to pay a registration fee to submit their forms. The registration fee is Rs.500 for general category students and Rs.400 for SC / ST / OBC.

Incident Dates WBJEE 2022 Application 24 December to 10 January 2022 Date of correction and download confirmation page 11 January to 13 January 2022 Admission April 18 to April 23, 2022 WBJEE 2022 Exam Date April 23, 2022 Date of decision Not released yet

WBJEE 2022 Registration: How to register



Step 1: Candidates visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to register on the website.

Step 3: Register now by submitting the requested information, your login will be ready.

Step 4: Login now.

Step 5: Now submit all the information requested in the application.

Step 6: Upload and sign photos.

Step 7: Then deposit the application fee.

Step 8: Take the application confirmation page after completing all the procedures.

