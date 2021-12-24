wbjee Registration: WBJEE 2022 Registration: Registration for West Bengal JEE exam starts, how to apply – wbjee 2022 registration starts at wbjeeb.nic.in How to apply
Step 1: Candidates visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link to register on the website.
Step 3: Register now by submitting the requested information, your login will be ready.
Step 4: Login now.
Step 5: Now submit all the information requested in the application.
Step 6: Upload and sign photos.
Step 7: Then deposit the application fee.
Step 8: Take the application confirmation page after completing all the procedures.
|Incident
|Dates
|WBJEE 2022 Application
|24 December to 10 January 2022
|Date of correction and download confirmation page
|11 January to 13 January 2022
|Admission
|April 18 to April 23, 2022
|WBJEE 2022 Exam Date
|April 23, 2022
|Date of decision
|Not released yet
Here is the application fee
All candidates will have to pay a registration fee to submit their forms. The registration fee is Rs.500 for general category students and Rs.400 for SC / ST / OBC.
What is WBJEE?
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission in graduate engineering, pharmacy and architecture programs in government and self-financing institutions and universities across the state.
