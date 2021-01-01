WBJEE: WBJEE Results 2021: West Bengal JEE Results Announced, Check Direct Link Here, View Top-10 List – wbjee 2021 Results Announced, Quality List wbjeeb.nic.in Direct Link To Results
Highlights
- WBJEE 2021 results announced
- 99.5% students successful
- Counseling will begin on August 13
The result link will be activated soon on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can then check their marks and ranks.
WBJEE 2021 Quality List is prepared according to the marks of the entrance examination of the candidates (Paper-1 and Paper-2). Students will be given their rank cards. This rank card will contain their WBJEE 2021 marks and rank information.
WBJEE 2021 Toppers: Here are the top 10
Rank 1- Pachojanya Day
Rank 2- Soumyajit Datta
Rank 3- Britain Circle
Rank 4- Ankit Mandal
Rank 5- Gaurav Das
Rank 6- Ayush Gupta
Rank 7- Ritam Dasgupta
Rank 8- Saptarsha Bhattacharya
Rank 9- Ishi Shi Kejriwal
Rank 10- Souhard Datta
WBJEE 2021: Statistics at a Glance
23% students from other states
CBSE Students – 19,338
WBCHSE students – 34,440
ICSE Board Students – 840
WBJEE Counseling 2021 – WBJEE 2021 Counseling will run from 13 August to 11 September 2021. 64,850 students will attend counseling for admission in 115 institutions in West Bengal. The counseling booklet has been published on the website. Read it carefully.
