WBJEE: WBJEE Results 2021: West Bengal JEE Results Announced, Check Direct Link Here, View Top-10 List – wbjee 2021 Results Announced, Quality List wbjeeb.nic.in Direct Link To Results

Highlights WBJEE 2021 results announced

99.5% students successful

Counseling will begin on August 13

wbjeeb.nic.in 2021 Results Announced: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2021 (WBJEE 2021) results have been announced. The Board has announced the results on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in. The exam was held on July 17, 2021. A total of 65,170 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 64,850 have passed. That means the success rate is 99.5%.



The result link will be activated soon on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can then check their marks and ranks.

WBJEE 2021 Quality List is prepared according to the marks of the entrance examination of the candidates (Paper-1 and Paper-2). Students will be given their rank cards. This rank card will contain their WBJEE 2021 marks and rank information.

WBJEE 2021 Toppers: Here are the top 10

Rank 1- Pachojanya Day

Rank 2- Soumyajit Datta

Rank 3- Britain Circle

Rank 4- Ankit Mandal

Rank 5- Gaurav Das

Rank 6- Ayush Gupta

Rank 7- Ritam Dasgupta

Rank 8- Saptarsha Bhattacharya

Rank 9- Ishi Shi Kejriwal

Rank 10- Souhard Datta

WBJEE 2021: Statistics at a Glance

23% students from other states

CBSE Students – 19,338

WBCHSE students – 34,440

ICSE Board Students – 840

WBJEE Counseling 2021 – WBJEE 2021 Counseling will run from 13 August to 11 September 2021. 64,850 students will attend counseling for admission in 115 institutions in West Bengal. The counseling booklet has been published on the website. Read it carefully.