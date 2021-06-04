WBPCB Recruitment 2021 for Senior Project Associate & PA Posts, Download Application Form @wbpcb.gov.in





WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @wbpcb.gov.in for 22 Senior Project Associate and Project Associate Posts. Examine utility course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

WBPCB Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Air pollution Management Board (WBPCB) has launched a notification for recruitment to the publish of Senior Project Associate & Project Associate. candidates can submit their functions by means of offline mode on or earlier than 4 June 2021. Keen candidates are suggested to learn all necessary particulars concerning the recruitment together with instructional qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars.

Essential Dates:

Date of Graduation: 17 Might 2021

Final date for submission of utility: 4 June 2021

Date and Time of Interview: To be communicated to the shortlisted Candidates

WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Senior Project Associate – 11 Posts

Project Associate- 11 Posts

WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

Senior Project Associate – Grasp’s diploma in Environmental Science and Civil/Structure & Planning/Chemical Engineering from a Acknowledged College/ Institute.

Project Associate- Grasp’s diploma in Environmental Science and Civil/Structure & Planning/Chemical Engineering from a Acknowledged College/ Institute.

WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict

Senior Project Associate – 35 years

Project Associate- 30 years

WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Wage

Senior Project Associate – Rs. 42,000/- + HRA per 30 days

Project Associate- Rs. 35,000/- + HRA per 30 days

Download WBPCB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

How one can apply for WBPCB Recruitment 2021

candidates can obtain the applying type from the hyperlink https://www.wbpcb.gov.in/recruitment and ship the pdf copy of the filled-in utility type as an attachment by means of electronic mail to [email protected] mentioning the identify of the publish utilized for beneath NCAP within the topic.

