WBPSC Group A Interview 2021 Now in Online Mode @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details Schedule

WBPSC Group A Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Fee (WBPSC) has will now conduct the posts of Officers in Class A in West Bengal Data and Cultural Service in on-line mode. Fee has determined to conduct the interview in on-line mode attributable to surge in the COVID-19 instances. All such candidates who’ve certified for the Persona Take a look at spherical for Interview spherical for Class A Officer Publish can obtain the small print interview schedule obtainable on the official web site of West Bengal Public Service Fee -pscwbapplication.in.

As per the quick notification launched, West Bengal Public Service Fee (WBPSC) was initially scheduled to be held in bodily mode on the 1 June, 2021 will now be organized on the identical date, however in on-line mode.

Candidates who’ve certified for the interview spherical for these posts ought to word that they’ll attend the Online assembly from any appropriate location by accessing a “Google Meet” hyperlink (which might be despatched to his/ her e mail id as per document, no more than half-hour earlier than the time scheduled for graduation of interview) utilizing a pc with webcam/ smartphone/pill and excessive velocity web connection able to supporting video convention.

The candidate must stay current in entrance of the pc not less than 30 (thirty) minutes forward of the scheduled time of interview and stay current there till the interview is accomplished.

Candidates ought to word that they must scanned and uploaded the important paperwork to http://wbpsc.examsonline.co.in not less than 2 (two) days forward of the date fastened for interview. Hyperlink will probably be obtainable for this interview from 27.05.2021.

You’ll be able to obtain the WBPSC Group A Interview Schedule 2021 from the official web site of WBPSC. You’ll be able to obtain the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given under.

