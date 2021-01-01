WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak Post @wbpsc.gov.in





West Bengal Public Service Fee (WBPSC) has launched the interview schedule for the put up of Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak (Assistant) on its official web site -pscwbonline.gov.in. Examine particulars right here.

WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Fee (WBPSC) has launched the interview schedule for the put up of Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak (Assistant) on its official web site. All these candidates who’ve certified for Udyan Palan Projukti (Sahayak) put up interview spherical can verify the main points schedule out there on the official web site of West Bengal, Public Service Fee-pscwbonline.gov.in.

As per the brief notification launched, West Bengal Public Service Fee (WBPSC) will conduct the interview for Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak below the Deptt of Meals Processing Industries & Horticulture, Govt. of W.B. from 27 Might 2021 onwards. Fee has launched the main points Roll Quantity/Tentative time of interview/Date of Interview and different particulars on the official web site.

Candidates certified for the interview spherical can verify the main points schedule of on-line Interview for recruitment to the put up of Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak within the Directorate of Horticulture, W.B. below the Deptt of Meals Processing Industries & Horticulture, Govt. of W.B. in opposition to Advt No. 35/2019 on its official web site. You possibly can verify the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given under.

Direct Hyperlink for WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak

The right way to Obtain: WBPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak