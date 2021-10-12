WCL Recruitment 2021: A total of 211 vacancies for surveyors and mine posts will be available with allowances.

A total of 211 posts of Surveyor and Mining are vacant.

Applications can be submitted till November 20, 2021.

WCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has issued recruitment notification for the post of Mining Head and Surveyor (Mining). There is an opportunity to apply for a total of 211 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of WCL, westcoal.in.



The online application process will start from 21st October 2021, interested candidates can fill the application on or before 20th November 2021. Applicants will be recruited on the basis of examination. Necessary details of the selection test such as place, date and time etc. will be provided through the registered email ID of the eligible applicant or through the official website. The direct link to the WCL Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (WCL Vacancy 2021 Details)

T&S Grade C – Mining Head in 167 posts

Surveyor (Mining) in T&S Grade B – 44 posts

Educational Qualification

Mining Heads in T&S Grade C – Valid Mining Heads Certificate or Diploma of Eligibility in Mining and Mining Survey, Overman Competency Certificate issued by DGMS; Must have a valid gas test certificate and a valid first aid certificate issued by DGMS.

T&S Grade B Surveyor (Mining) – Matriculation and Surveyor Certificate of Competence issued by DGMS or Mining and Mine Survey and Surveyor Certificate issued by DGMS.

Find out how much you will earn

Eligible candidates who get a job as a mine chief will get a benefit of Rs.31852.56 along with applicable allowances. At the same time, the benefit of allowances will be paid at the surveyor (mine) post along with Rs 34391.65.

Age range

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and 30 years old on October 11, 2021. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates in the reserved category.

WCL Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website