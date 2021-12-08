We are delighted to see the overwhelming response of people to the trailer of ’83!’ – Tahir Raj Bhasin | We are delighted to see the overwhelming response of people to the trailer of ’83!’ – Tahir Raj Bhasin

Versatile actor, Tahir Raj Bhasin plays the role of legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan’s directorial venture ’83’ and superstar Ranveer Singh is playing the lead role. Ranveer plays India’s iconic cricketer, Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the underdog Indian cricket team in 1983 and under his captaincy India won its first World Cup. Tahir is very happy that after the release of the trailer of the film on digital mediums, it has received tremendous love from the audience.

Tahir says: “We are delighted to see the overwhelming response to the trailer of 83! To be honest, Kabir Khan has created a wonderful cinematic vision and we were sure that the trailer will capture the hearts and minds of the people.

The film ’83’ salutes the zeal and enthusiasm that permeates the heart of India, which is impossible to suppress. Kapil’s Devils presented this spirit to the world in 1983. I am sure that this film will be loved by the audience of all ages and will entertain all over India.”

He further adds, “I am very lucky that I got a chance to be a part of this film and Kabir sir’s vision. We all worked hard with our heart and soul in the film ’83, because we believed that this story Must be told to all which is extremely inspiring and emotional. I am eagerly waiting for ’83’ to release on the big screen, as the audience will be able to enjoy this film to the fullest in cinema halls and they will also be considered underdog Indian. There will be a chance to encourage the team to win the World Cup.

Apart from this, Tahir will be seen playing the role of a romantic hero in ‘Loop Lapeta’ opposite Taapsee Pannu, and in ‘Yeh Kali Aankhen’ opposite Shweta Tripathi. The film ’83’ is set for a worldwide release on December 24.

