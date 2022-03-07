We are scared, the numbers of Indian Embassy officers are not available at all – Painful tales of students trapped in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine Crisis: It has been clarified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that no Indian has been taken hostage in Ukraine nor is they aware of it.

The dispute between Russia and Ukraine has not stopped, the war has been going on for eight days: here get the moment-to-moment LIVE updates related to the entire dispute

Russia Ukraine War: The government is leaving no stone unturned to pat its back on the task of getting its people out of the Ukraine crisis. But on the other hand the picture is quite frightening. According to the Indian Express news, 600-700 students of Sumy State University located near the Russian border are trying to plead with Indian Embassy officials to save their lives but their numbers are not reachable. Kerala student Niranjana Santosh told that even through social media, she is trying to make her voice heard, but without any success. We are very scared. We have to return home but no Indian officer is coming to him.

India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that 18 thousand Indian citizens have been safely brought to India from Ukraine. In the last 24 hours, 15 flights have come to India. 18 flights will be sent to Ukraine for the next 24 hours. On the other hand, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow is ready for talks to end the fighting in Ukraine. But will continue its efforts to destroy Ukraine’s military infrastructure.

Lavrov said that Russia has submitted its demands to Ukrainian interlocutors. It is now waiting for Kyiv’s response in talks to be held on Thursday. He said that the West has constantly armed Ukraine. These countries have set up bases in Ukraine. This is a threat to the security of Moscow.

The US State Department has said that India’s problems will also increase due to sanctions on Russia. In the meeting of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, an official said that now India will have trouble in getting weapons related hardware from Russia. Because of the attack on Ukraine, all the countries of the world have started imposing sanctions on Russia. However, he said that the US was not considering a ban on the purchase of S-400 air defense. India is its partner.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has launched an investigation. He will look at civilian casualties, property damage during Russia’s military action in Ukraine. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced the investigation late Wednesday after dozens of member countries of the International Court of Justice urged him to act in the case. UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss said that the ICC needs to go to Ukraine. The people responsible for this need to be held accountable. Britain will work closely with its allies for justice.

Let us tell you that Russia kept intensifying its attacks in Kyiv, Kharesan and Kharkiv of Ukraine. During this, there is news of tremendous devastation in Kharkiv. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Zelensky has chimed in again. He has warned that whoever enters or attacks his country, he will give a strong reply. Also, what belongs to those people (Ukrainians), they will not give to anyone else.

At the same time, quoting foreign media reports, some news channels said that a cruise missile attack has been carried out on the Defense Department’s headquarters in Kharkiv. Meanwhile, eight people are reported to have been killed in an overnight bombing in Kharkiv. Who (country etc.) were among the dead? It is not clear at the moment.

Meanwhile, it has been clarified by the Ministry of External Affairs that no Indian has been taken hostage in Ukraine nor is they aware of it. In fact, on Wednesday, it was claimed in some news that some Indian students have been taken hostage in Ukraine.

On the other hand, there is news that Georgia, which was part of the Soviet Union like Ukraine, may become a part of the European Union. Let us tell you that today is the eighth day of the war between Russia and Ukraine. But there is no sign of the war stopping.

