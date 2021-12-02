We are together! Political ‘war’ going on outside, warm picture of Jairam Ramesh and Mahua Moitra surfaced from Parliament

The political ploy of party chief Mamata Banerjee, who is engaged in the nationwide expansion of Trinamool Congress, has soured her relations with the Congress. Mamta Banerjee herself had given a big blow to the Congress a day earlier by saying that there is no UPA. At the same time, amidst the ongoing political turmoil between the two parties, a warm picture of TMC MP Mahua Moitra and Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has surfaced in front of Parliament House, after which the market of speculation has heated up whether these two parties ‘together- are together?

In the picture that surfaced, TMC MP is seen warmly meeting Jairam Ramesh in front of Parliament House. This picture of Wednesday’s day was taken during the Parliament session. This picture of the meeting between the two MPs has come to the fore at a time when TMC-Congress are targeting each other.

In fact, the tension between the two parties has increased in Meghalaya after 12 Congress MLAs went to TMC and recently, many Congress leaders joined TMC. In the midst of this tussle, the Trinamool Congress has made it clear that it is not interested in cooperating with the Congress in the winter session of Parliament. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee slammed Congress even after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

In response to a question, Mamta Banerjee said that there is no UPA now. At the same time, he also targeted former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his foreign tour and said, “If you stay abroad half the time, then how will politics happen?” Mamta Banerjee said that if no one is fighting then what should we do, we feel that everyone should fight together. At the same time, she said that she is preparing an alternative to BJP.

The Congress has suffered the most due to this plan of Mamata Banerjee to expand TMC. Recently, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had accused Mamata Banerjee of her attitude. He had said that Mamata Banerjee’s nephew was summoned by the ED, after which Mamta has a deal with the BJP.