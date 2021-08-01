‘We Banged on the Trunk of His Cab and Reprimanded Him’

To cut

Dear Diary:

When I was at Barnard College, my best friend and I often walked into town from campus on weekend mornings. At full speed and singing extracts from musicals at the top of our lungs, we owned the world.

One day, a taxi driver cut us off at a crosswalk.

Outraged, we banged on the trunk of his taxi and berated him.

The window slid down to reveal the grumpy man behind the wheel.

“Ah, get over it,” he said. “Worse things have happened to better people. “

My friend and I looked at each other in disbelief and said the same thing aloud at the same time: “Better people?

– Catherine Puranananda