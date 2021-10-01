We Bought Gadgets From Amazon’s Banned Brands And It Was A Piece Of Cake

If you’re a reputable Chinese gadget maker with millions of dollars at stake because Amazon has your ass kicked for inflating user reviews… do you roll over? file a lawsuit? Or change a single letter of your name and try to get back to Amazon somehow?

SunValley, the parent company of the popular RavPower, Wawa and TaoTronics brands, seems to have chosen door number three.

We recently saw all three banned brands back on Amazon storefronts under the most flashy disguise: Wawa had changed its name to “Wav,” TaoTronics became “TaoTronic,” and RavPower was simply “Rao.” We took screenshots for posterity:

They are not alone either. Banned brand Choetech didn’t even need to change a letter before. It just hid in plain sight.

Amazon didn’t catch any of these listings until we brought them to the company’s attention on September 17th, about two weeks ago. Just yesterday the company ended up removing them – because yes, Amazon determined these were really bad actors trying to dodge their bans.

View the full statement of the company here Verge:

We have blocked sales accounts used to promote these brands, their product detail pages, and their policy violations. Unfortunately, these bad actors are motivated and use various tactics to evade detection in their attempts to harm honest customers, sales partners, and Amazon. We have a number of active controls that are blocking most of their efforts. If you find a bad actor trying to re-enter our store that we’ve missed, we’ll investigate immediately and take appropriate action, including using it to improve our proactive controls. Customers can contact customer service 24/7 via phone, email and chat with any concerns they may have regarding a product or their shopping experience.

Amazon doesn’t formally have a ban-dodging policy like some other platforms. No, the company doesn’t let you have more than one seller account — but that doesn’t necessarily apply here because Amazon just wiped these brands’ previous accounts from the map. The new statement makes it abundantly clear that the deterrent does not end when the company’s first seller account is removed from Amazon; They should go.

But if that’s the intention, Amazon needs to step up its game.

Between the time we reported these items to Amazon and the time they removed them, we purchased each of the items pictured above, shipped them to us, and confirmed they were legit. While we waited for them to leave, we found Even more Sellers carrying these banned products, which we did not report to Amazon, are still operational today.

Here, I show you how easy it is to dodge a brand from its bane. Here’s another picture of that Choetech wireless charger:

Take a closer look at the top left. See How Amazon recommends that I choose a similar looking charger instead? Let’s click on that.

it’s the same because it’s same – It is also sold by “Cho Technology”. Cho Tek. Chotek.

To be completely sure, we bought that no-name charger from Amazon. Here it is, the Chotec logo and all:

in the upper-right corner of This The image, is a sticker that says “100% Official Product”. There is a QR code on the back of the box that you can scan which takes you to choetech.com. Heck, there’s even a Chotec “Scratch and Check” label so you can be sure it’s authentic. I couldn’t stop smiling on the bus How official was this product.

I should probably add that if you search Amazon for “chotec,” the company’s products — 12 of them and counting — are the first non-sponsored search result. I know Amazon employees can’t kill every mole everywhere, but if Amazon’s search engine knew to direct consumers to its banned brand, you’d think the company could direct its employees to them, too.

In case you’re wondering, no, none of these products came with an explicitly “we’ll pay you for the review” card included. like i’m begging For the story of the future. Three of them came with a card suggesting I join their “VIP” program.

P.S. Maybe Amazon should investigate Kaloxi, which looks like a dead ringer for TaoTronics. And to the Amazon rep who sniffed the iSmart before bringing it to your attention: Kudos!

Sunvalley did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Our emails to Choatec bounced.