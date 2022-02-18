‘We can begin to heal’: New Orleans school added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail



On November 14, 1960, three black first-graders dressed in white and with bows in their hair were taken by U.S. marshals to McDonough 19 Elementary School in New Orleans. At the time, Tessie Privost, Leona Tate and Gayle Etienne were only 6 years old and did not realize the enormity of the moment.

They were the front line soldiers of the civil rights movement. In addition to the fourth daughter, who started another white school in the city on the same day, they will be the first black students to integrate elementary schools in the Deep South.

Now, more than 60 years later, historians are praising their bravery.

“I still remember it,” Provost said. “They say it was a crowd, but it was a crowd there.”

On their way to school that first day, the girls encountered a disgusting crowd that wanted to keep black students away from white school.

“I remember going to the classroom and trying to talk to a student who was there,” Tate said. “It was as if I was invisible. He didn’t see my way or even admit that he heard me.”

Towards the end of the afternoon, Privost, Tate, and Etin were the only students. To keep them safe, all school windows were covered with paper. The girls were not allowed to play outside either. Instead, their vacation time was spent playing jack and other board games under a staircase.

Today, under his foundation, Tate runs the building. It is now known as Tate Eatin and Provost Center (TEP).

The old auditorium will soon be a museum dedicated to the history of public-school isolation. Older classrooms upstairs have been converted into affordable housing units for the elderly.

“I knew I wanted to make the most of this space,” Tate said. “When I started to realize how many people needed affordable housing, I decided that this is what we would do upstairs. I hope that the people who decided to live here would be a part of what we are doing downstairs.”

Tate and Privost say they want people to be able to walk the steps they were able to walk all those years ago.

“It could be the beginning of ethnic cleansing,” said Provost. “It will never go away; it will always be here, but at least we can start healing and hopefully this is a place where people can come and understand.”

“We’re going to tell our stories to people around the world,” Tate said. “We have an important story to share that was here.”

The US Civil Rights Trail currently has more than 130 stops in 14 states. In addition to the schools, it has churches, restaurants, courthouses and many more sites that were important to the movement.