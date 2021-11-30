We can’t wait any longer, SC will hear on 18 in the contempt case against Mallya, $ 40 million was transferred to the children

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the contempt case against Vijay Mallya. The court said in its decision that it would look into the matter on December 18. If Mallya himself does not appear, his lawyer will respond on behalf of the industrialist. Announcing the appointment of an advocate as amicus curiae, the court said that she cannot wait in this matter.

The case pertains to the US$ 40 million transferred to Mallya’s own children. Mallya had given 40 million dollars received from the British company Diego to his children. The State Bank of India-led consortium of banks had said in its petition that Mallya’s act was in gross violation of various judicial orders. Mallya had filed the petition seeking reconsideration of the Supreme Court’s May 2017 order in which he was held guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children’s accounts in violation of the order.

However, Mallya’s review petition was rejected by the Supreme Court. After hearing this petition filed by Mallya in the contempt of court case in 2017, the court said that there is no merit in it, which should be considered. During that time, the court had asked its registry why Mallya’s review petition was not listed before the concerned court for the last three years. The Registry was directed to provide all the details including the names of the officers who had files for review petitions during the three years.

Mallya, accused of not repaying the bank’s loan of Rs 9,000 crore, is currently living in Britain. On behalf of the Center, the Supreme Court was told today that Mallya’s extradition process is in the final stages. He himself is tired of appealing in the courts of Britain. Some secret things are going on in the process of bringing him back. Soon they will all be completed.