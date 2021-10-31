We champions, eat OATS for breakfast: says Rajiv Bajaj; EV Battle in Auto Industry: Ola and Ather Energy gave smart reply to Rajiv Bajaj on OATS and BET statement – We champions, eat breakfast OATS- said Rajiv Bajaj; Ola and Ather Energy gave such answers on the joke

Bhavish Aggarwal himself did not say anything on behalf of Ola, but while saying nothing, he said a lot.

In the auto industry, fierce competition among companies regarding e-vehicles has started appearing on the road to social media. Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto Ltd., made fun of some new start-ups recently.

According to the report of ‘Bloomberg’, in a press conference after the launch of the new Pulsar motorcycle, he said, “I can bet on BET i.e. Bajaj, Royal Enfield and TVS that they are the champions and they have played the track. The record has been proved by showing it.”

Taking a jibe at the upcoming four new start-ups in the e-scooter segment, he further said – We are champions and champions eat oats (OATS: (Ola, Ather, Tork Motors & SmartE) for breakfast.

Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Indian electric vehicle company Ather Energy, tweeted about this, “Have to say, Rajiv Bajaj’s ‘Oats’ and ‘Bet’ acronyms made my day today. There is never a dull moment in this industry.”

The day after Bajaj taunted, Ather Energy tweeted a witty tweet. Wrote, “We have launched oats as a new product. To start the day fast and well, we have come up with oats, which is for the champions.

Not only this, Bhavish Aggarwal himself did not say anything on behalf of Ola, but while saying nothing, he said a lot. Actually, while sharing a tweet, he retweeted the emoji of Fire.

The tweet retweeted by Agarwal was actually done by @haryannvi. It was written, “You are not even in the competition. Ola sold 90 thousand scooters in one go even before exiting the factory. Ather sold 1800 EVs only in July, while Bajaj Chetak was able to sell only 3300 units from January 2020 to July 2021.”

This Twitter user’s comment came on the same statement of Bajaj, in which he called himself a champion and said that he eats oats.