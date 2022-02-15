‘We Deserve To Be Safe’ – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Chinatown residents filled with grief and anger after the killing of 35-year-old Christina Lee will gather again Tuesday near the apartment building where she was followed home and stabbed to death.

CBS2 is learning more about the suspect, who remained quiet during his first court appearance Monday. But the community wants everyone to hear them loud and clear, something needs to change.

“We deserve to be safe — not feel, but be safe — in our city, in our homes,” Chinatown resident Susan Lee said.

Police said 25-year-old Assamad Nash followed the victim home and pushed his way inside her Chrystie Street apartment, where he grabbed a kitchen knife.

Authorities said Nash is homeless.

“Many of the crimes in our community are committed by homeless individuals who are mentally distressed,” one person said Monday.

Residents and AAPI activists are now demanding city leaders overhaul how New York handles homelessness and mental illness.

“I understand the need for real housing, real care for those who are most marginalized,” said Ben Wei, founder of Asians Fighting Injustice. “However, we demand plans. How does the city assure us that this tragic attack does not happen again and again and again?”

Sources told CBS2 Lee likely didn’t even realize she was being followed down the block and up the six flights of stairs to her apartment. Neighbors heard her screaming for help and called 911.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived, the suspect imitated a woman’s voice and called out that they did not need police. About an hour later, officers knocked down the door.

Prosecutors allege they found Lee’s body in the bathroom with 40 stab wounds. They say Nash was hiding under the bed, and a knife was tucked behind the dresser.

On Monday, he denied any wrongdoing.

“I didn’t kill nobody,” he said.

Sources say there is no indication the suspect knew Lee before the attack.

“Just a nice, sweet, cool, great human being,” Lee’s former boss, Eli Klein said. “Everyone loved her.”

Prosecutors say Nash was also found with a stab wound to his torso and scratches on his back and shoulders, and they believe Lee tried to fight him off.