We Didnt Want Things to Get Ugly





Mumbai: Relationships are necessary in life however equally necessary is to realise what is just not working for you and what’s not making you content anymore as a result of properly, life is simply too quick to not dwell it unhappily. For actor Hrishikesh Pandey too, it was a troublesome resolution however the one which was extraordinarily necessary. In his newest interview with a daiy, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor spoke about his divorce and the way saved it underneath the wraps for a few years for the sake of his son who’s grown up to perceive such selections in life. Additionally Learn – Cyclone Taukate Damages Set Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in Gujarat | Watch Video

Hrishikesh married Trisha in 2004, nevertheless, each of them realised that they weren’t meant to be collectively later. They began residing individually in 2014 after whichi they filed for divorce. Hrishikesh talked about that they lacked compatibility and so they realised it very quickly of their relationship. “With time, we realised that we lacked compatibility as a pair. We began residing individually, as we didn’t need issues to get ugly. I used to be quiet for all these years as a result of I’ve all the time revered my privateness. I can discuss it now, because the divorce is thru,” he stated. Additionally Learn – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Aka Sirat Performs Ghoomar Dance on Plate | Viral Video

The actor added that ‘there’s no unhealthy blood’ as a result of it was a mutual separation. “I’m grateful to her and particularly my in-laws, who’ve been supportive regardless of our resolution to go our separate methods,” he stated. Additionally Learn – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Main Twist: Naira is Again in Kartik’s Life Forward of His Wedding ceremony With Sirat

Hrishikesh was granted custody of their 12-year-old son Dakshay and he’s at present in a hostel. The actor defined how he by no means talked concerning the separation and the divorce within the media due to his son who understands relationships higher right this moment. “I didn’t need him to learn tales about my separation at such a younger age. He’s 12 now and mature sufficient to perceive what we went by. Although it was difficult to stability all the things and pretending to be a married man, I one way or the other sailed by,” he stated.