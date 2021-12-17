We do not do dishonesty in agriculture, but the pen which gives price in Delhi is not right – Rakesh Tikait again attacked the government

During the monthly panchayat in Sisauli, Tikait asked that all the parties should tell in their manifesto what steps they are going to take for the interests of the farmers.

After the suspension of the farmers’ movement, Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, is going to different districts of Uttar Pradesh to do a Kisan Panchayat and during this time he is trying to send a message to all the political parties regarding the issue of farmers. During the monthly panchayat in Sisauli, he asked that all the parties should tell in their manifesto what steps they are going to take for the interests of the farmers. At the same time, Rakesh Tikait has once again expressed his displeasure regarding the action of the police.

Accusing the police of unilateral action, Tikait said that unilateral action in police stations should be stopped immediately, otherwise be ready for another agitation. He said that unilateral action of the police would not be tolerated. Rakesh Tikait said that now the vote of farmers will be given to the same party which will work in their interest.

Rakesh Tikait said, “Agriculture is being made a loss-making deal so that corporate land can be snatched away. But the young farmer of the country has woken up now. We don’t do dishonesty in agriculture, but in Delhi, the pen that pays the price is dishonest.” Tikait said that all the political parties should tell what they are going to do for the farmers. He said that he will talk to all the state governments on the issue of farmers.

Rakesh Tikait, who returned to his home after 383 days, while addressing the monthly panchayat in Sisauli said, “Farmers should get facilities from the income received from the mandis, farmers should be paid for sugarcane. Farmers’ products should be used to compete with corporates.” At the same time, he also asked the farmers to run a movement like drug de-addiction.

Rakesh Tikait, who is seen very active in the electoral state, has refused to contest the elections for the time being. Tikait had said in the past that he has no intention of contesting the elections. Along with this, he had also warned people against using his photographs on political hoardings.