We gave food to the children, you did not – when the mayor spoke to Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania; Congress leader targeted by sharing video

A video of Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Civil Aviation Minister of the Modi cabinet who went to Romania, is becoming quite viral on social media. In this, the Mayor of Romania is interrupting Scindia and reminding that we had made arrangements for the food and accommodation of these Indian students, not you. However, in order to remove the embarrassment later, Scindia finally says that he thanks the Romanian authorities for the help.

Actually, 4 ministers of Modi government have been sent to countries located around Ukraine. All these people are making arrangements to send back Indian students under Operation Ganga. Scindia is in Romania. A video of him is going viral. In this he is talking to Indian students. When he praises his government, then the mayor of Romania interrupts him and reminds him that we have made arrangements for the accommodation and food of these students, not your government.

The mayor of Romania says that you just talk about yourself. It is seen in the video that Scindia is a bit uncomfortable on this and in a way annoyed says that I will decide what I will say. The mayor again gives a befitting reply to them and says that you talk about yourself. The video shows that the students sitting there support the mayor by clapping.

People are commenting in different ways on the video. One user has written that the way Scindia has spoken to the Romanian official in arrogance, it may cause problems for the children to get further help. One wrote – These people do not miss the opportunity to pat their backs on politics even in difficult times. A user from the Manoj Tiwari parody handle posted a video of some students, in which they are seen narrating their ordeal.

Significantly, the government has sent four union ministers to neighboring countries of Ukraine to bring back the students safely. Scindia has been sent to Romania and Moldova. On Tuesday night, Jyotiraditya also met the students of Amroha staying at the shelter home in Romania. Scindia met the students on Tuesday night. He stayed with the students for about 45 minutes.

