‘We Had Their Baby, and They Had Our Baby’: Couple Sues Over Embryo ‘Mix-Up’



The law firm, which represents Peffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway, the Cardinals, estimates the couple paid $ 50,000 to a reproductive clinic for treatment.

In the lawsuit, the couple stated that Drs. Peacock never disclosed that third-party affiliate, In Vitrotech Labs would be used for IVF services, and Dr. Peacock owned that business.

Vitrotech Lab and its parent company, Beverly Sunset Surgical Associates LLC, have also been named as defendants in the lawsuit, alleging medical malpractice, negligence and breach of contract by the director of the breeding clinic.

In Vitrotech Labs and Beverly Sunset Surgical Associates declined to comment Tuesday.

Mr Cardinale, 41, told a news conference on Monday that the most disturbing aspect of the ordeal was the news to the couple’s eldest daughter, who had asked her parents to keep the baby.

“How do you explain that to a 5 year old?” Mr. Cardinale said.

The Cardinals’ lawyer, Adam Wolf, called a press conference to monitor the breeding clinic.

There is IVF. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, a form of adjuvant reproductive technology, regulated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, and Medicare and Medicaid Service Centers.

“Cardinals, you know, it was revealed relatively early because their babies were of a different race than theirs, but how many babies across the country are of the same race but are genetically unrelated to people who use IVF?” Mr. Wolf said. “We do not know the answer. In part, we don’t know the answer because there are no databases to track these types of things. No hospital reports are required. ”