‘We miss you Shahrukh Khan’ trending on Twitter, Fans waiting for Pathan! Fans remember King Khan again, ‘We miss you Shahrukh Khan’ trended on Twitter

'We miss you Shahrukh Khan' trending on Twitter, Fans waiting for Pathan!

'We miss you Shahrukh Khan' trending on Twitter
A fan wrote that… “It has been 4 months #WeMissYouSRK Hope he comes again quickly.” One other fan wrote, “Bollywood shouldn’t be Bollywood with out you.” Other than this, there are various such followers who’re keen for his movies.

On the work entrance, Shahrukh Khan may be very busy along with his movie Pathan and is constantly taking pictures for it. Shahrukh Khan goes to be seen within the function of a spy on this movie which is a Yash Raj Productions movie.

It’s being stated that Shahrukh Khan has not performed such a powerful character earlier than and his return from this movie goes to be very robust. Other than this, Shahrukh Khan shall be part of many movies however no official announcement has been made relating to his movies.

Megastar Salman Khan will even be seen doing a cameo in Shahrukh Khan’s movie Pathan and it’ll show to be fairly spectacular for the followers.

Individuals are going to get many huge surprises in Pathan as a result of celebrity John Abraham goes to be seen within the function of villain on this movie. Other than this, Deepika Padukone can be going to be seen within the lead function. It’s being stated that this might be the very best grossing movie of Shahrukh Khan’s profession.

