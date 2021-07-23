We Need a New Term for Video Games

This article is part of Technology newsletter. You can register here to receive it during the week.

Everyone’s trying to get us out – or stay – and play. Seriously. Peloton, Netflix, Zoom, TikTok, Amazon, Apple and Google are experimenting or going much further in video games.

What is going on?

The simple answer is that people around the world are already spending a lot of time and money on video games, and established game companies and newcomers are considering all kinds of interactive digital experiences to save more time and money. ‘silver.

I’m excited about this development, even though my own passionate video game came to an end in the BrickBreaker era for the Blackberry. It’s like we are re-imagining both what a “video game” is and what online downtime can be – more engaging and social, perhaps, and a little less. passive doomscrolling. (Or maybe I read too much about it. Yeah, maybe it’s just about the money.)

Whatever the motivation, games can soon seem like a must. New features in Zoom – yes, this Zoom – include poker, trivia, and mystery games. Peloton, the maker of $ 2,500 exercise bikes, is releasing a game that lets the power of the pedals control a rolling virtual wheel. Netflix confirmed this week its intention to add video games to its online entertainment service. Facebook, TikTok, Amazon, Apple and Google offer us video games to varying degrees or sell game subscriptions. (The New York Times is also more interested in digital games and puzzles.)