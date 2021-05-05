‘We stand with Gaza, we stand with Palestine’, says Imran Khan as toll rises to 69-World News , Firstpost



The Pakistan prime minister had earlier condemned the assault at Al-Aqsa Mosque and urged the worldwide neighborhood to take fast motion to defend Palestinians

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with Palestine on Wednesday, as tensions escalated between Israeli forces and Hamas militants, main to the dying of scores.

He additionally carried a vital quote of American anti-imperialism mental Noam Chomsky on Israeli remedy of Palestinians.

“You’re taking my water, burn my olive bushes, destroy my home, take my job, steal my land, imprison my father, kill my mom, bombard my nation, starve us all, humiliate us all however I’m to blame: I shot a rocket again,” in accordance to the quote.

Khan has earlier condemned the Israeli assault on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and has urged the worldwide neighborhood to take fast motion to defend Palestinians.

No less than 53 Palestinians and 6 Israelis have been killed in spiralling violence as of Wednesday as Gaza-based militants fired tons of of rockets on Israel since Monday night.

Israel has carried out tons of of airstrikes at Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets within the coastal strip.