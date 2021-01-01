We were sitting in the same place where the Kabul airport bombing took place … Your soul will tremble to hear the story of this man who returned to India, Afghanistan Kabul airport bombing Eyewitness says read all the updates and see

The Afghan capital, Kabul, was rocked by two suicide bombings on Thursday. The blasts at Kabul airport have so far killed at least 13 people and injured more than 60 others. No one can tell the pain in the hearts of the people of Afghanistan at this time. After capturing the Taliban, everyone wants to flee. And because of this a large number of people were present at the airport. A person working in our affiliate Times Now Navbharat’s Afghan security agency spoke on the phone line and explained what the situation would be like at Kabul airport this time.Praveen, who returned to India from Kabul airport on August 22, used to work for the Afghan Security Agency. He said the scene would be frightening this time. Praveen said the condition of the airport was extremely bad. Thousands of people want to leave the country and many are waiting for their turn for days. “We were sitting at the spot where the blast took place and waiting for the flight,” Praveen said. We stayed at the airport till 17,18,19.

‘Taliban everywhere’

He said there is an embassy gate at the airport and all the Taliban are standing outside it. They are killing the women, children and civilians living there. Praveen said it was very difficult to reach the airport. There are Taliban everywhere. He said the airport was just a kilometer from where he was staying. The men arrived at the airport at 7 a.m. but were kept there by the Taliban until 1 p.m.

The United States and Britain were alerted to a terrorist attack in Kabul, and hours later the airport was stunned by two ISIS suicide bombings.

The scene there would be even more terrifying

Praveen said the situation would be more delicate than what is seen in the news channels. 77 people are reported to be injured but I think this figure is being underestimated. The place where the blast took place was very crowded. Praveen said the number could go up further as it was very crowded and only people’s heads were visible. We can’t say the situation there, just that every Afghan wants to leave their country.

The whole case

Several people were killed in two consecutive blasts at Kabul airport on Thursday evening. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a U.S. military base. The Pentagon says a second bomb had exploded at an Iraqi police recruiting center at Kisak, west of Kabul. Many American soldiers and civilians have been killed. However, the United States has not yet confirmed any deaths. President Joe Biden, on the other hand, has repeatedly warned that if American civilians are attacked, he will respond immediately and forcefully to the military.