We would not break this friendship Babar Azam to Team After lose against australia T20 World Cup semi final Pakistan captain asked special thing from fellow players Watch Video

Australia shattered the dream of Pakistan cricket team winning the T20 World Cup for the second time on the night of 11 November 2021. They knocked Pakistan out of the tournament after beating Pakistan by 5 wickets in the second semi-final. Pakistan cricket team is deeply saddened by this defeat, players are disappointed, but captain Babar Azam is determined to keep the old energy in the dressing room. He has clearly said, ‘We will not break this friendship.’

A video has been released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In this video, Babar Azam is seen addressing the players, coaches and support staff in the dressing room. In the beginning of the video, he was seen thanking the team management, coaches, support staff. He also specially thanked the senior players involved in the team. Along with this, he also asked for a very special thing from the players.

Babar Azam said, ‘Everyone has pain. Everyone is sad that where we did wrong and where we should have done well. No one will tell this. Everyone knows, but we have to learn from it. This unit of ours that remains, it should not be broken. No one should point a finger at anyone, that he has done this, he has done that. He did this, he did that. We didn’t play well as a team.

While demanding from the players, he said, ‘No one should point fingers at anyone, it is okay and everyone should talk positive. Nothing negative. Lost yes. Not an issue, but will learn from it. What we will learn from this, we will not repeat these things in future cricket. I am telling you again that this thing should not be broken.’

He said, ‘Brothers, it takes a lot of time to get organized. This joint is very difficult to do. A defeat doesn’t get anyone out of it (the organization). As a captain, I support everyone. You guys also supported very well inside and out everywhere. Very nice family atmosphere. Everyone tried. It didn’t look like he had even tried to pull his leg. Every fellow has taken up the responsibility.

Babar further said, ‘This is what is expected of the team. You never hold hands. It is said that it is in our hands to make no effort. We will do that. The result is not in our hands. If we keep trying, the results will keep coming in our favor. So no one fell. I know everyone is sad. But this for a while. After that you think where we were wrong and where we could have done better. So he did not appear to have fallen.

He said, ‘It is time we lift each other up. No one is to be dragged by hand. If I heard such a thing from anyone, then I would talk to him again. Nobody will talk about anybody. Keep the atmosphere as it is going on. Pick each other up and enjoy.’