weakening third wave

The slope of the third wave of corona virus infection has started in the country. Experts believe so. There is a decline in the daily cases of corona in the country for 10 days. At the same time, the weekly infection rate is also decreasing from two days. On Sunday, the weekly infection rate in the country was recorded at 16.40 percent. Virologist Shashank Tripathi of the Indian Institute of Science (IIS) Bangalore said that the decrease in daily cases and weekly infection rate of corona is a sign that the third wave of corona infection has weakened in the country.

However, he cautioned that it would be wrong to say that this is the last wave. With this, when and how fierce the next wave will be, it cannot be predicted. Tripathi said that people in India are considering the Omicron polymorph of the corona virus to be very mild and are not even getting tested if they have less symptoms.

In such a situation, the number of cases can also be reduced due to less testing, but the low weekly infection rate suggests that the third wave has weakened. According to him, a large number of people in the country have received doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines and that is why this wave is going downhill. Tripathi said that Omicron is much more contagious than the worn out polymorphs of the virus. If the first wave in the country had come because of Omicron, more people would have died than if the second wave caused by Delta because very few people were vaccinated at that time.

The weekly infection rate being more than 15 percent is also high. If we talk about the total infection rate so far, then it is only around six percent. During the second wave, the weekly infection rate was recorded above 22 percent for only a few days. According to the Union Health Ministry, the weekly infection rate in 388 districts of the country is more than 10 percent. At the same time, in 144 districts, this infection rate is between five to 10 percent.