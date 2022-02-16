World

Wealthy dad gets 15 months for bribing his kids’ way into elite universities

A wealthy father caught in the Operation Varsity Blues College admissions scandal was jailed for 15 months in a federal jail on Wednesday for paying a hefty bribe to enroll his children in an elite university – the most severe sentence ever handed down in the case.

John Wilson, the head of a private equity firm in Massachusetts, ducked before a jury and was convicted in October of bribery, fraud and conspiracy to pay more than $ 1.2 million to get his three children into college, pretending to be Division I athletes.

Investor John Wilson, left, arrived in federal court in Boston in April 2019 with his wife, Leslie, to face charges of bribery scandal involving college admissions across the country.

(AP Photo / Charles Grace, file)

Wilson was convicted along with co-defendant Gamal Abdelaziz – the only guardian accused in the case to take advantage of the trial.

Abdelaziz was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison earlier this month for paying মেয়ে 300,000 to get his daughter admitted to the USC for falsely claiming to be a star basketball player.

Boston U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton sentenced both men.

Wilson, the founder of Hayanis Port Capital, said the size of the bribe and his more widespread involvement with the scheme helped Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Stern get less than 21 months in court.

His lawyer, Michael Kendall, said he planned to appeal.

Gamal Abdelaziz, left, and John Wilson.

(Via Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe Getty Images)

Wilson, a former Staples executive, paid ছেলে 200,000 to falsely brand his son as a University of Southern California water polo recruit and another $ 1 million to secure admission to his twin daughters at Harvard and Stanford.

Prosecutors argued in court documents that Wilson showed no remorse for his behavior. “Wilson’s failure to assume responsibility remains stark, and his shameless disregard for the truth continues,” Starnes wrote.

Prosecutors pointed to a secretly recorded phone call between Wilson and Rick Singer, an admissions counselor at the center of the scheme, where the pair discussed plans to take their second daughter to Stanford, pretending to be a sailor.

Wilson laughed when Singer said the coach couldn’t do it because “he actually has to hire some real sailors.”

Lawyers for the two fathers argued in court that they thought they were making legitimate donations and that Singer had no idea they were using the money as a bribe or forging their children’s athletic credentials.
Wilson and Abdelaziz are among the nearly 60 people charged in the wide-ranging case that has trapped parents, coaches and athletic directors at some of the country’s top schools.

More than 30 parents have pleaded guilty – including the “reckless housewife” star Felicity Huffman‘Full House’ actress Laurie Laughlin And Laghlin’s designer husband, Mosimo Gianuli.

Hoffman spent 14 days in prison, Laughlin two months and her husband five months.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

