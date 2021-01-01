Weapons in the UP Secretariat: UP Secretariat News: No weapons zone will be set up in the UP Secretariat, special security forces will be set up.

Regarding the security of the secretariat, CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed to tighten the security of all the buildings in the secretariat, after senior IAS personal secretary Rajneesh Dubey tried to commit suicide by shooting himself at UP’s Bapu Bhavan. Since then, preparations have begun to declare the Secretariat a No Weapon Zone and a complete ban on carrying weapons. Consideration is also being given to deploying the newly formed Special Security Forces under the protection of the Secretariat.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Avanish Kumar Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary, Secretariat Administration Hemant Rao at the Lok Bhavan Command Center on Wednesday. A number of issues were discussed in detail at the meeting to further strengthen Secretariat security. Two committees were set up to strengthen the security arrangements in the Secretariat.

These committees will prepare detailed reports on issues related to safety equipment, resources, manpower and training required for better security arrangements and report back as soon as possible. Several officials including ADG PAC, Commissioner of Police Lucknow, Home Secretary Tarun Gaba were present at the meeting.

Issues decided at the meeting

It is strictly forbidden to bring weapons in any building of the Secretariat, the entire premises will be declared as ‘No Weapon Zone’.

Access control equipments like DFMD, HFMD, bag scanner will be installed.

Surveillance will be further improved by increasing the number of CCTV cameras.

Even at the gate the guns of MLAs and ministers are dropped

Officials with the security squad here are confused over the question of the revolver in the secretariat. He has no answer as to how an officer in the Secretariat walked away with his revolver where there is a system where ministers and MLAs have to pull out their guns. Jiljit Chaudhary, chief security officer of the secretariat, says there are no metal detectors or any such equipment anywhere.

It is forbidden to carry a weapon in the Secretariat. This is why armed security personnel are also left outside the gate. The security of the Secretariat has been constantly questioned. The main reasons for this are the low authority of the Legislative Building Guard and the lack of adequate testing equipment in the Secretariat buildings. The guards of the Vidhan Bhavan have no right to inspect anyone personally. They can only ask for a pass and wait if the pass is not available.

In addition, if a person finds a weapon or other suspicious object outside, it can be stopped. But if someone takes it secretly, they have no way to check it. This arrangement should be made by the Secretariat Administration Department, says Jiljit. There should be other test equipment from the metal detector.

Adequate security arrangements only in Lok Bhavan

All the buildings in the Secretariat have adequate security arrangements only in the Lok Bhavan. In addition to the puncture facility for vehicles entering the building illegally, metal detectors are also installed at the entrances. There are also bag scanners and other arrangements. But all these arrangements are not in other buildings of the Secretariat.

Vehicle pass means anything can go inside

Vehicles can enter anything in the Secretariat buildings by nearby vehicles. In vehicles with a vehicle pass, it is also not checked whether the person in whose name the vehicle is passed is in the vehicle. Usually many people in a vehicle with a vehicle pass, who don’t even have a secretariat pass, get inside. Once the vehicle enters the building, there is no scope for any kind of investigation.

All reports, no action

If we look at the history of the Secretariat, an investigation team is formed after each incident. After investigation, bundles of recommendations are presented in the report. But it is also true that no action is taken against them. In 2017, when suspicious powder was found in the Legislature, an investigation team was also set up. The security plan was prepared in collaboration with the CISF. But most of the recommendations of this investigation team have not been implemented so far.

Besides, a team was formed even after the fire broke out in Bapu Bhavan’s office, which in its investigation had objected to all the structures and closed corridors after the original buildings, saying that a big incident could happen if they were not opened. But even this report has not been acted upon.

