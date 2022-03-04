World

Weapons used in the Russia-Ukraine war

10 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Weapons used in the Russia-Ukraine war
Written by admin
Weapons used in the Russia-Ukraine war

Weapons used in the Russia-Ukraine war

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, with Russia conducting multiple offensives across the country.

The Russian military has carried out airstrikes and large-scale rocket and artillery bombings across Ukraine, causing a large number of casualties.

Here is a look at some of the weapons used in the conflict.

Russia-Ukraine: Live Update

A long-range Caliber cruise missile was launched by a Russian naval ship in the eastern Mediterranean on Friday, August 19, 2016, in this frame grab provided by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

A long-range Caliber cruise missile was launched by a Russian naval ship in the eastern Mediterranean on Friday, August 19, 2016, in this frame grab provided by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense.
(Photo from the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense via AP)

Warplanes and missiles

The Russian military has used warplanes and caliber (caliber) cruise missiles to strike installations across the country.

Caliber is a perfect weapon, but Ukrainian military installations and government buildings are clearly located near residential areas targeted by Kyiv and Kharkiv missiles, causing civilian casualties.

The same applies to missiles fired by Russian warplanes, which target military infrastructure in attacks that also involve related damage.

To hit key targets, the Russian military has also used Iskander missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers (about 300 miles) and carrying much more powerful warheads that can destroy large buildings and some secure installations. Some of Iskander’s missiles were reportedly fired from Russia’s ally Belarus, which served as a platform for Russian aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials have accused the Russian military of indiscriminately firing on residential buildings, schools and hospitals across the country.

In this photo, taken from footage provided by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with a US Javelin missile during a military exercise in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

In this photo, taken from footage provided by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with a US Javelin missile during a military exercise in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
(AP, file press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense)

READ Also  'The King's Man': Franchise returns with action-packed origin story

NATO rules Ukraine’s no-fly zone: ‘painful decision’

Pictures from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, verified by the Associated Press show a barrage of Russian rockets hitting residential buildings in the attack, killing and injuring scores of civilians.

Soviet-designed Grad (Hail), Smarch (Tornado) and Uragan (Hurricane) Multiple rocket launchers are designed to launch powerful rocket salvos to destroy concentrations of troops or military equipment. Their use against populated areas inevitably leads to massive loss of life and major damage to civilian infrastructure.

The Russian military also has a wide range of powerful Soviet-designed artillery units, bizarrely named after flowers, such as the self-propelled 203-mm peony and 152-mm hyacinth and Acacia self-propelled howitzer.

Moscow claims that it targets not only military bases and infrastructure, but the AP has documented extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and residential areas in Kyiv, Kharkiv and many other cities and towns across Ukraine. Russian officials have accused Ukrainian forces of deploying heavy weapons in residential areas to heavily use civilians as shields, a claim that could not be independently verified.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN’s human rights chief, told the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday that “most civilian casualties have been caused by heavy artillery, multi-launch rocket systems and airstrikes in populated areas. The use of cluster munitions to hit civilian targets.” He did not say which party used them.

This photo, taken from a video provided by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, shows a self-propelled artillery mounting fire at the Osipovichy training ground during the Union Carriage-2022 Russia-Belarus military exercises in Belarus.

This photo, taken from a video provided by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, shows a self-propelled artillery mounting fire at the Osipovichy training ground during the Union Carriage-2022 Russia-Belarus military exercises in Belarus.
(AP, press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense via file)

This photo, taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry's press service on Friday, January 28, 2022, shows Russian troops firing howitzers during a military exercise at a training ground in the Rostov region of Russia.

This photo, taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service on Friday, January 28, 2022, shows Russian troops firing howitzers during a military exercise at a training ground in the Rostov region of Russia.
(Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense via AP)

READ Also  legislation to bring transparency to pharmaceutical cost

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of using cluster munitions, but the Kremlin has denied the allegations.

Such weapons are designed to target enemy troops and weapons over a wide area, and their use in populated areas will inevitably lead to widespread casualties among civilians.

Cluster bombs, rockets and artillery shells are released into the air, releasing submarines or “bomblets” that spread over a large area and simultaneously hit multiple targets.

Outside of initial impact, bombs have a high failure rate, which threatens to kill and maim people for long periods after firing.

Thermobaric weapons have a fuel container and two separate explosive charges, the first exploding to disperse the fuel particles and the second igniting the scattered fuel and oxygen in the air, creating an explosion wave of extreme pressure and heat which creates a partial vacuum. A confined space. This makes the weapon especially deadly for people in a confined space.

Lindsay calls on Russians to assassinate Graham Putin: ‘This is the only way to end it’

The Pentagon says Russian mobile launchers for thermobaric weapons have been spotted inside Ukraine, but has not confirmed their use.

Ukraine’s military relies on the same stockpile of Soviet-made multiple rocket launchers and Howitzer that the Russian military has.

It does not possess sophisticated long-range precision weapons, such as Russia’s Iskander Ballistic Missile and Caliber Cruise Missile.

This photo, taken from the video and published by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense, shows multiple rocket launchers firing during a joint Belarusian-Russian military exercise on February 4, 2022, at the Brestsky firing range in Belarus.

This photo, taken from the video and published by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense, shows multiple rocket launchers firing during a joint Belarusian-Russian military exercise on February 4, 2022, at the Brestsky firing range in Belarus.
(AP, press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense via file)

Ukraine’s military has Soviet-era Tochka-U short-range ballistic missiles, which have powerful warheads but weaker accuracy than the latest Russian weapons.

READ Also  Sunrise Mall on Long Island shutting down

In addition to its old Soviet-built arsenal, Ukraine has received large shipments of Western weapons, such as the US-made Javelin anti-tank missile and the shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missile. Ukrainian officials say the country’s military has used them to inflict heavy casualties on invading Russian forces.

Before the conflict, the Ukrainian military also used Turkish-supplied bioreactor drones. It has released a video showing a Bayractor attack on a Russian military convoy.

#Weapons #RussiaUkraine #war

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment