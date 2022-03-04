Weapons used in the Russia-Ukraine war



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, with Russia conducting multiple offensives across the country.

The Russian military has carried out airstrikes and large-scale rocket and artillery bombings across Ukraine, causing a large number of casualties.

Here is a look at some of the weapons used in the conflict.

Russia-Ukraine: Live Update

Warplanes and missiles

The Russian military has used warplanes and caliber (caliber) cruise missiles to strike installations across the country.

Caliber is a perfect weapon, but Ukrainian military installations and government buildings are clearly located near residential areas targeted by Kyiv and Kharkiv missiles, causing civilian casualties.

The same applies to missiles fired by Russian warplanes, which target military infrastructure in attacks that also involve related damage.

To hit key targets, the Russian military has also used Iskander missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers (about 300 miles) and carrying much more powerful warheads that can destroy large buildings and some secure installations. Some of Iskander’s missiles were reportedly fired from Russia’s ally Belarus, which served as a platform for Russian aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials have accused the Russian military of indiscriminately firing on residential buildings, schools and hospitals across the country.

NATO rules Ukraine’s no-fly zone: ‘painful decision’

Pictures from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, verified by the Associated Press show a barrage of Russian rockets hitting residential buildings in the attack, killing and injuring scores of civilians.

Soviet-designed Grad (Hail), Smarch (Tornado) and Uragan (Hurricane) Multiple rocket launchers are designed to launch powerful rocket salvos to destroy concentrations of troops or military equipment. Their use against populated areas inevitably leads to massive loss of life and major damage to civilian infrastructure.

The Russian military also has a wide range of powerful Soviet-designed artillery units, bizarrely named after flowers, such as the self-propelled 203-mm peony and 152-mm hyacinth and Acacia self-propelled howitzer.

Moscow claims that it targets not only military bases and infrastructure, but the AP has documented extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and residential areas in Kyiv, Kharkiv and many other cities and towns across Ukraine. Russian officials have accused Ukrainian forces of deploying heavy weapons in residential areas to heavily use civilians as shields, a claim that could not be independently verified.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN’s human rights chief, told the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday that “most civilian casualties have been caused by heavy artillery, multi-launch rocket systems and airstrikes in populated areas. The use of cluster munitions to hit civilian targets.” He did not say which party used them.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of using cluster munitions, but the Kremlin has denied the allegations.

Such weapons are designed to target enemy troops and weapons over a wide area, and their use in populated areas will inevitably lead to widespread casualties among civilians.

Cluster bombs, rockets and artillery shells are released into the air, releasing submarines or “bomblets” that spread over a large area and simultaneously hit multiple targets.

Outside of initial impact, bombs have a high failure rate, which threatens to kill and maim people for long periods after firing.

Thermobaric weapons have a fuel container and two separate explosive charges, the first exploding to disperse the fuel particles and the second igniting the scattered fuel and oxygen in the air, creating an explosion wave of extreme pressure and heat which creates a partial vacuum. A confined space. This makes the weapon especially deadly for people in a confined space.

Lindsay calls on Russians to assassinate Graham Putin: ‘This is the only way to end it’

The Pentagon says Russian mobile launchers for thermobaric weapons have been spotted inside Ukraine, but has not confirmed their use.

Ukraine’s military relies on the same stockpile of Soviet-made multiple rocket launchers and Howitzer that the Russian military has.

It does not possess sophisticated long-range precision weapons, such as Russia’s Iskander Ballistic Missile and Caliber Cruise Missile.

Ukraine’s military has Soviet-era Tochka-U short-range ballistic missiles, which have powerful warheads but weaker accuracy than the latest Russian weapons.

In addition to its old Soviet-built arsenal, Ukraine has received large shipments of Western weapons, such as the US-made Javelin anti-tank missile and the shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missile. Ukrainian officials say the country’s military has used them to inflict heavy casualties on invading Russian forces.

Before the conflict, the Ukrainian military also used Turkish-supplied bioreactor drones. It has released a video showing a Bayractor attack on a Russian military convoy.