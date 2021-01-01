Wearing a dupatta: Here are ten ways in which you can flaunt your dupatta with desi outfits |Check these styles

Wearing a dupatta: Here are ten ways in which you can flaunt your dupatta with desi outfits |Verify these styles



Dupattas type a necessary a part of Indian ethnic apparel and so they add class and beauty to the outfits. Whether or not you are sporting a salwar kameez, lehenga, or ghagra choli, you can at all times carry a dupatta to offer your outfit a completely different and charming look.There’s a lot you can do with only one dupatta.

Flaunting your dupatta:

You can carry your dupatta in completely different ways and styles and can drape them to offer your apparel a artistic look. Subsequent time, when you put on a conventional outfit, you can use these completely different ways to drape your dupatta and flaunt your desi outfits.

1.Merely drape it round: You can merely drape your dupatta and it’ll look elegant and royal. It’s best fitted to cotton and linen dupattas. You can simply choose one finish of the dupatta on your proper shoulder, take the opposite finish and wrap it round your shoulder.You can pin the opposite finish on the left shoulder.

2.Half-pleated pallus: Half-pleated pallus are one of many best and easy ways to model your dupatta. All you have to do is to pleat the dupatta on one aspect of the shoulder and go away the fanned out half hanging in the entrance. You can let your dupatta dangle from the opposite shoulder with no pleats.

3.Pleat on one finish and open on the opposite: This is among the most lovely styles to drape your dupatta if you can have a designed border. You’ll have to pleat the dupatta alongside its whole size and pin it on one shoulder. One third of the dupatta needs to be behind the shoulder. Now you have to open the pleats and size of the dupatta in the entrance, take the higher half and pin it on your different shoulder.

4.Rolling it round your arm: You can additionally drape your new dupatta by rolling the opposite finish of it into your arm or wrist. It provides a stylish look. You can carry this model whereas sporting a lehenga choli and likewise in formal and semi-formal occasions.

5.The free falling model: If you wish to flaunt your star dupatta, then free falling model is one of the best ways. The free falling dupatta model with none pleats may also go with virtually each Indian outfit. Be it formal or casual, you can use this draping model for normal put on, be it formal or informal.

6.The Waist Belt Drape: The Waist Belt is a trendy and modern model which goes nicely with an Indo-western look. Cotton and georgette dupattas are apt for this model. It is advisable to put the dupatta on one shoulder and maintain the entrance size a little under the waist. Now tie a modern belt across the waist with the entrance a part of the dupatta tucked inside it. Now take the opposite finish from behind and tuck it on the opposite aspect of the belt.

7.Simply fanned on one arm: If you have a vibrant or stiff dupatta, all you have to do is drape it on one shoulder and let it dangle freely over your arm. This model can be used when you wish to flaunt a heavy embroidered and stiff materials look. Belief me, it provides a stylish look!

8.Like a saree: If you are sporting a crop high with your lehengas, then you can drape your dupatta like a saree and that may give a sublime look. Simply take your dupatta, pleat it on one aspect of the shoulder and pin the opposite half to your waist. You’ll have to guarantee that you pin your dupatta in this model.

9.Cowls Fashion: The cowls model is one other most well-liked model with regards to draping your dupatta with a lehenga. It’s worn like a sash with cowls on one aspect. To drape your dupatta in cowls model, open your dupatta utterly, take each the ends, pin them collectively in a manner that it types cowls. Now you can put on it with the ends pinned on one of many shoulders.

10.The Scarf model: You can additionally put on your dupatta like a scarf with lehenga and choli. For this, open your dupatta and wrap it behind your again. Now convey the higher hem over the shoulders and let the folds of the dupatta open on the again. You can maintain the material on the elbows and pin it on the shoulders if you really feel the necessity.

