Wearing a ruddy sari and deep blouse, SRK’s daughter Suhana showed such acts, mother Gauri said this

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s children have garnered a lot of fan following before starting their career and are also in a lot of discussions. Sharing every single picture of daughter Suhana Khan becomes viral within minutes. Something similar is happening now.

Suhana Khan shared her beautiful pictures on Instagram wearing a red saree. This style of Suhana is becoming very viral. Along with all the social media users, celebs are also commenting on these pictures of her.

Manish Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra has also shared these pictures of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana on Instagram. Sharing the post, Manish wrote in the caption: “SUHAN A”. Responding to the post, Gauri Khan wrote: “Red it is!!!!!! Love the vibe Manish.”

Also Read Video: Wearing short clothes, the famous heroine came out to throw garbage on the road, the video went viral, people were left watching

In the picture, Suhana can be seen wearing a Manish Malhotra red designer saree. She styled her look with silver earrings and a green bindi. The same picture was also shared by Suhana on her account. Responding to the post, Chunky Pandey’s wife and Ananya’s mother Bhavna Pandey wrote: Shadaar Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya wrote: “You beauty,” with a heart emoji.

Suhana Aryan joins IPL auction Suhana Khan attended this year’s IPL auction in Bengaluru along with her brother Aryan Khan. Both represented their father Shahrukh Khan, who owns the team Kolkata Knight Riders. Many pictures and videos of Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan from this event surfaced on social media.

What is Suhana doing? For information, let us tell you that Suhana Khan is yet to debut in Bollywood. Suhana Khan completed her studies from Ardingly College, England and was a student of New York University. Prior to this, he also featured in several theater shows and a short film titled The Gray Part of Blue. Suhana Khan has two brothers, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

The post SRK’s daughter Suhana, wearing a ruddy sari and deep blouse, showed such acts, mother Gauri said this thing appeared first on Jansatta.



#Wearing #ruddy #sari #deep #blouse #SRKs #daughter #Suhana #showed #acts #mother #Gauri