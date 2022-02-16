Entertainment

Wearing a ruddy sari and deep blouse, SRK’s daughter Suhana showed such acts, mother Gauri said this

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Wearing a ruddy sari and deep blouse, SRK’s daughter Suhana showed such acts, mother Gauri said this
Written by admin
Wearing a ruddy sari and deep blouse, SRK’s daughter Suhana showed such acts, mother Gauri said this

Wearing a ruddy sari and deep blouse, SRK’s daughter Suhana showed such acts, mother Gauri said this

Wearing a ruddy sari and deep blouse, SRK’s daughter Suhana showed such acts, mother Gauri said this

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s children have garnered a lot of fan following before starting their career and are also in a lot of discussions. Sharing every single picture of daughter Suhana Khan becomes viral within minutes. Something similar is happening now.

Suhana Khan shared her beautiful pictures on Instagram wearing a red saree. This style of Suhana is becoming very viral. Along with all the social media users, celebs are also commenting on these pictures of her.

Manish Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra has also shared these pictures of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana on Instagram. Sharing the post, Manish wrote in the caption: “SUHAN A”. Responding to the post, Gauri Khan wrote: “Red it is!!!!!! Love the vibe Manish.”

Also Read
Video: Wearing short clothes, the famous heroine came out to throw garbage on the road, the video went viral, people were left watching

In the picture, Suhana can be seen wearing a Manish Malhotra red designer saree. She styled her look with silver earrings and a green bindi. The same picture was also shared by Suhana on her account. Responding to the post, Chunky Pandey’s wife and Ananya’s mother Bhavna Pandey wrote: Shadaar Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya wrote: “You beauty,” with a heart emoji.

Suhana Aryan joins IPL auction Suhana Khan attended this year’s IPL auction in Bengaluru along with her brother Aryan Khan. Both represented their father Shahrukh Khan, who owns the team Kolkata Knight Riders. Many pictures and videos of Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan from this event surfaced on social media.

What is Suhana doing? For information, let us tell you that Suhana Khan is yet to debut in Bollywood. Suhana Khan completed her studies from Ardingly College, England and was a student of New York University. Prior to this, he also featured in several theater shows and a short film titled The Gray Part of Blue. Suhana Khan has two brothers, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

The post SRK’s daughter Suhana, wearing a ruddy sari and deep blouse, showed such acts, mother Gauri said this thing appeared first on Jansatta.


#Wearing #ruddy #sari #deep #blouse #SRKs #daughter #Suhana #showed #acts #mother #Gauri

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Crowd against 300 Shi Kapoor 300: ishi Shi Kapoor tweeted once people got angry and a crowd of 300 people reached his residence.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment