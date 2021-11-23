Wearing a thermal suit, Akanksha Dubey danced to Pawan Singh’s song, had to close the comment section

A video of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey is becoming quite viral on social media these days. In the video, Akanksha Dubey is seen wearing a thermal suit and dancing to Pawan Singh’s superhit Bhojpuri song. Akanksha is giving full expression while dancing in the song. When Akanksha was seen dancing on the song ‘Jajhe Pa Jaata’ by Pawan Singh and Monalisa, the fans also started giving this video a lot of views.

This video is being liked so much on social media that in no time it got more than 20 thousand views. But after the posting of this video of Akanksha, she turned off the option of the comment section of her Instagram.

Even before this, Akanksha had shared two to three videos with fans wearing a thermal suit. Akanksha was also seen dancing in Bhojpuri song ‘Nadiya Re’. In another video, Akanksha was seen dancing in the song ‘Balam Ke Hipiya’. Akanksha is very active on Instagram. The actress has 752K followers, whom she entertains in some way.

Apart from this, Akanksha Dubey has uploaded another video, in which she is wearing jeans and black color shirt. In the video, the actress is seen dancing in the song ‘Lalcha Dele Badu’. At the same time, in formal dress, Akanksha is seen doing great dance moves on Bhojpuri song ‘Kakri Bhail Ba Kamariya Lapak Ke’.

Many comments of people have come on this video of Akanksha. Akanksha performed in a song – ‘Chand Wala Mukhda Lekre Chalo Na Bazar Mein’. A fan wrote for the actress walking in style in this song – Ma’am, this song suits you ditto. Actor Samar Singh also commented on Akanksha’s video and said – Hey Baap Re. So someone wrote – Madam you have become a fan.

Let’s say, Akanksha is very busy these days, yet she does not forget to entertain her fans. On the work front, a music video of the actress has been released recently. The song ‘4 Baje Bhoj Le Nachat Rahe’ is getting a lot of love from the people. Akanksha is seen in this video with actor Ankush Raja. Soon Akanksha will also be seen in the film ‘Sasura Bada Satavela’.

