Weather in Delhi today: Latest news of Delhi rains today

Highlights Light to moderate rains are expected in Delhi-NCR today

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Saturday and Sunday

1155.6 mm in 1975 and 1,190.9 mm in 1964

New Delhi

It continues to rain intermittently in the capital Delhi. This time the delayed monsoon will leave by the end of this month. The people of the capital have also been surprised to see this new pattern and record of rainfall in the capital. Rains in Delhi in September have already crossed the 400 mm mark. The meteorological department has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for both Saturday and Sunday. This warning usually indicates a large amount of light rain.

The national capital received a total of 413.3 mm of rainfall this month till Friday evening. This is the highest rainfall recorded since 1944 at 417.3 mm. According to the IMD, Delhi received 1,169.7 mm of rainfall this year till noon on Friday, the highest since 1964. This is the third highest rainfall since the department began collecting statistics.

Rainfall forecast in Delhi-NCR

The department has forecast cloudy skies and light to moderate rain in NCR on Saturday. Rains were recorded in many parts of Delhi on Friday. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 4.1 mm of rain from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Friday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. Ridge, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar Observatories recorded two mm, 11 mm and 11.8 mm of rainfall respectively. According to IMD, rains were recorded in many parts of Delhi-NCR including Rohini, Mukarba Chowk, Azadpur, Ranibagh, Noida, Vivek Vihar, Dilshad Garden.

It had the heaviest rainfall 57 years ago

Earlier, Delhi received 1155.6 mm of rainfall in 1975 and 1,190.9 mm in 1964. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday was recorded at 32.7 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, IMD officials said. On Friday morning, Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal. Delhi on Thursday recorded a high of 33.3 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, while a minimum of 24.7 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.



Improves Delhi’s air quality

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 65 in the ‘satisfactory’ category at 6 pm on Friday. AQI of zero to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 extremely poor and 401 to 500 severe.

