Weather Live Update: Delhi NCR Rain Direct: No relief today, Chance of rain in this area including Delhi in next few hours – Delhi Noida Gurugram Ghaziabad Light to moderate rain in Bihar Maharashtra Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh Live Weather Update

Weather Live Update: Delhi NCR Rain

Highlights It continues to rain in Delhi NCR

Non-stop rain in Delhi for next 4-5 days

The rains broke the record in early September

New Delhi

The rains have not stopped in the NCR, including the national capital Delhi. It has been raining intermittently since last night. It rained heavily in the Connaught Place area of ​​the capital late last night. According to the meteorological department, Delhiites will have to face rains for the next 4-5 days. However, the intensity of rainfall will change during this period.

It will rain in this area in the next few hours

According to the meteorological department, light to moderate rains are expected in south-east Delhi, East Delhi, Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar in the next few hours.

Record rainfall in early September

It will continue to rain for a whole week after record rains on both days of September. However, the chances of torrential rains are low now. But light to moderate rains will continue for the next six to seven days. This will also keep the temperature around 31 to 34 degrees.

The weather in Delhi will remain the same for the next 5 days

The weather department forecasts cloudy weather on Friday. Light to moderate rain is expected. The maximum temperature will be 32 degrees and the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees. After that, there will be light rain for the next three days from 4 to 6 September. Moderate rain is expected again on September 7. There will also be light rain on September 8th. So far in September, Safdarjung has received 229.8 mm, Palam 179.3 mm, Lodi Road 253.8 mm, Ridge 150 mm and Aya Nagar 124 mm. The entire monsoon season has received 986.2 mm of rainfall so far. This is 82 percent more than normal.