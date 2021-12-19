weather news update cold winds in north india know weather forecast for three days

Due to the snowfall on the mountains, the weather pattern of North India has completely changed. Due to cold winds, winter has increased significantly in many states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar. Not only this, many states have also come under the grip of cold wave. Due to which there is a lot of impact on the common life as well. According to the Meteorological Department, the cold may increase further in the next one or two weeks.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert regarding cold wave in the capital Delhi for the next three days. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degree Celsius on Sunday. At the same time, the havoc of cold continues in Rajasthan and Haryana adjoining Delhi. In Churu, Rajasthan, the temperature dropped below zero on Sunday. Churu’s temperature reached -2.6 degrees on Sunday morning. The Meteorological Department has predicted cold wave conditions in Churu for the next two days. The Meteorological Department has also issued an orange alert regarding cold wave in Punjab and Haryana.

In Bihar too, the temperature has started falling due to wind speed of 10 to 15 kmph. After increasing cold, fog has also started increasing at many places in Bihar, due to which the visibility is getting reduced significantly. According to meteorologists, this year Bihar is likely to get cold for a long time. Due to increasing cold weather, many flights were canceled at Patna airport and many flights took off late.

Meteorologists have predicted a further drop in minimum temperatures over Northwest, Central and East India. Heavy snowfall is also occurring in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal. On Sunday, the temperature was recorded below zero in many areas including Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. Due to the accumulation of snow, normal life has been affected in many parts of Kashmir. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy snowfall in the areas of Kashmir and Ladakh between 23 and 25 December.

This time, severe cold is expected in Jharkhand as well. According to meteorologists, due to the snowfall in the hilly areas, there may be a sharp decrease in the temperature in Jharkhand. The mercury in the state may also drop below 4 degrees. During this, the entire state may also be in the grip of cold wave. This time the temperature in West Bengal has also dropped significantly. The Meteorological Department has predicted the temperature of Kolkata to remain up to 13 degrees.