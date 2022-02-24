Weather or Not: Curiosity on Mars



The Curiosity rover is making incredible discoveries on Mars.

In this episode of “Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg,” Abigail Fraeman, the Curiosity rover’s deputy project scientist, discusses new images of clouds drifting across the Martian sky and a new discovery in the sand that has caught the internet’s attention.

Plus, we look at how the rover and its instruments on the ground are surviving the terrain and the changing weather.