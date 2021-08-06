Weather patterns changed this year all over the world

The world has been hit by record-breaking natural disasters in recent weeks. Severe flooding occurred in China and Western Europe, hot winds and drought occurred in North America. Forest fires occurred in sub arctic regions.

An annual report on Britain’s weather states that exceptional weather or unseasonal events have become common in the country. In August 2020, the temperature in South England was 34 °C for six consecutive days. In the future, summer temperatures in the UK are expected to regularly exceed 40 °C, while global warming will be limited to 1.5 °C. In Canada, the national temperature record was broken in June 2021 and the temperature in Lytton, British Columbia was recorded as 49.6 °C.

British Columbia was devastated by a wildfire a few days ago. Many of these events puzzled climate scientists. Some scientists began to worry that they had not accurately predicted how quickly the climate would change.

Everything is worrying. Floods and forest fires are not separate incidents. These are the result of many inter-relationships in the climate system. The flash floods in mid-July in London are an example. This happened because of summer storms that were driven by hot winds rising from the Earth’s surface. Meanwhile, a forest fire in the western US is the result of a prolonged drought.

Earth’s climate is complex, dynamic and disordered involving interactions and energy flows between land, sea and atmosphere. But it is not always possible to understand all these complexities so scientists had to break them down into manageable pieces to fit them into linear systems and models. As a result of this we treat each harmful natural disaster separately from the other. Apart from the spark in rain and forest fire in floods, many other elements are also responsible. All the elements of our climate system are interconnected in some way or the other.







