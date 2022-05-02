Weather Underground radical Kathy Boudin dead at 78



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Kathy Bowden, a member of the radical militant group Weather Underground and a participant in a 1981 robbery that killed two police officers and a security guard, died of cancer on Sunday.

Baudin, 78, mother of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Baudin, spent decades in prison for her role in the October 1981 hijacking, where members of her team joined the Black Liberation Army to hijack an armored truck carrying cash outside New York. City

The militants first stopped Brink’s armored truck and killed security guard Peter Page. They then left with about $ 1.6 million in cash and were transferred to a nearby U-Haul car, where Bowden was waiting.

If Taylor could not read the stickup note, the bank robber would be defeated

However, the traveling truck with Boudin in the passenger seat soon went into a police roadblock. His accomplices opened fire, killing two police officers, Edward O’Grady and Waverly Brown. Baudin first tried to escape but eventually surrendered.

He was jailed for 22 years for robbery and was released on parole in 2003.

New York accused bank robbers hit two more after being released on no-bail

Boudin made the latest wave when Columbia University announced that it had in 2008 listed him as an assistant professor at the university’s School of Social Work. It then hired him as a full-time professor in 2013, according to a New York Post report.

Editor’s note: This report has been updated to clarify that Kathy Bowden was in the passenger seat of the truck on the way to Brink at the time of the robbery.