Coachella Valley Music
and
Arts Festival
Leonardo DiCaprio, Saweetie and Doja Cat are among some of the big names who've secured entry to the biggest and most exclusive party during Coachella, TMZ has learned.
Paris Hilton's gonna be spinning some tunes in the virtual world ... and she's also hosting a virtual replica of the after-party experience, courtesy of the Metaverse.
Doja's performing Sunday night at Coachella ... so, she probably won't be raging too hard, but Shailene's presence creates a little mystery --
will her man, NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers be raving with her at Coachella??? We're told it's unclear if the Green Bay Packers QB will be on hand, but what a sight that would be.
another one of its sponsors is Don Julio tequila, so you can already hear the chants ... shots, shots, shots, shots!!!