Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022
Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.
So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.
Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.
I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.
If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help.