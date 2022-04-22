The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. Jersey is an adaptation of the Telugu film starring Nani.
Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey is out theatres. The film’s release date changed quite a few times owing to the pandemic.
The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is an adaptation of the Telugu film that starred Nani in the lead role. The Telugu version was also directed by Gowtam.
This is Shahid’s second Telugu adaptation after Kabir Singh, which proved to be the success of his career.
“I was more assured when I was doing Jersey, more confident this time. I was a little unsure the last time (Kabir Singh).” He added, “Roles like Arjun and Kabir are so challenging.