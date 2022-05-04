LIC IPO: Here is how share allotment will be finalised

LIC IPO: For policyholders and employees category applicants, basis of share allotment will be finalised on proportionate basis.

LIC IPO: Allotment of shares to retail category applicants will be finalised through draw of lots

LIC IPO (Initial Public Offering) has opened for subscription today and the public issue of the insurance behemoth will remain open for bidding till 9th May 2022. By 12:00 noon 

on first day of LIC IPO subscription, the public issue worth 20,550 crore has been subscribed 0.28 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.31 times.

However, LIC policyholders have shown more enthusiasm towards the public offer as this portion has been subscribed almost 100 per cent by 12:00 noon today.

For LIC IPO applicants in retail, policyholder and employee category, it would be interesting for them to know how allotment of shares will be done for various categories.

As per the information available on Zerodha, basis of share allotment will be done on draw of lots for retail category applicants whereas share allotment for policyholders and employee category.

The Government of India (GoI) has announced 60 per equity share discount for LIC IPO applicants falling under the policyholders category whereas discount of 45 has been announced for LIC IPO.