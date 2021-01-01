Moon Knight Episode 5 Review

Moon Knight finally takes some time out from its Steven Grant schedule to properly introduce us to Marc Spector in a beautiful and affecting episode of Marvel TV.
In Moon Knight episode 5, “Asylum”, we finally got to know Marc Spector, and the show was all the better for it.
Consequently, “Asylum” felt like a long, cool glass of water after four weeks of stumbling through the desert.
After mulling it over, I think investment has been my core problem with Moon Knight. It’s a little hard to embrace half a character.
It’s even harder to embrace a third of a character, and as the series has lightly sprinkled in its teases of that reveal still yet to come.
Moon Knight episode 5 ending explained: Is [SPOILER] really dead?Moon Knight has consistently proven itself a jaw-dropper.
Not only has the Disney Plus series taken the MCU into much darker territory, it has explored elements and mythologies that the Marvel Studios shared universe.
the fifth episode certainly didn’t hold back either, which is to be expected considering we are talking about the show’s penultimate episode here.
The penultimate episode of Moon Knight saw Steven Grant frozen in the sand of Duat after he fell into it in an attempt to protect Marc.
Though Marc tried desperately to get the ship they were on to turn around, the scales that balance their hearts found just that – balance.
It resulted in Marc being transported to the peaceful field Taweret hoped he would, suggesting that he had found paradise.
The character helped Marc come to terms with his traumatic childhood, and that could be a sign that he was ready to let him go. On the other hand, Steven was really coming into his own as a character.
For that reason, it’s likely that Marc will find a way back – but will he be able to bring Steven with him?