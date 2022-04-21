MI vs CSK: Know who are Hrithik Shokeen and Riley Meredith who are debuting for Mumbai

IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: The match between Mumbai and Chennai is being played in IPL today. In this match, Mumbai has come on the field with many changes. 

In IPL today, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja has won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI). Mumbai team is batting first. 

Know who is Hrithik Shokeen 

Hrithik Shokeen was born on 14 August 2000. Hailing from New Delhi, he is a right-handed batsman who also bowls off-break spin.

Know who is Riley Meredith

Riley Meredith is an Australian fast bowler, who was born on 21 June 1996 in Hobart, Tasmania. 

Shokeen was bought by the Mumbai team during the IPL 2022 mega auction at a base price of Rs 20 lakh. 

Hrithik Shokeen was named in India's squad for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh. He made his List A debut for India against Nepal. 

He is a right-arm fast bowler who has previously played for Punjab Kings in the IPL. 

He has played 5 T20 Internationals and one ODI for Australia. He has taken 8 wickets in the shortest format of cricket. 

