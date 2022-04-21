IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: The match between Mumbai and Chennai is being played in IPL today. In this match, Mumbai has come on the field with many changes.
In IPL today, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja has won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI). Mumbai team is batting first.
Riley Meredith is an Australian fast bowler, who was born on 21 June 1996 in Hobart, Tasmania.
Shokeen was bought by the Mumbai team during the IPL 2022 mega auction at a base price of Rs 20 lakh.
Hrithik Shokeen was named in India's squad for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh. He made his List A debut for India against Nepal.
He is a right-arm fast bowler who has previously played for Punjab Kings in the IPL.
He has played 5 T20 Internationals and one ODI for Australia. He has taken 8 wickets in the shortest format of cricket.