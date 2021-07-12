WeChat 8.0.7 APK for Android – Download



WeChat is a free messaging & calling app. It allows you to easily connect with family & friends across countries. WeChat is an all-in-one communications app. Which you can use to send text, voice/video calls, moments, games, and photo sharing.

WeChat is a popular messenger application that’s really handy to contact your loved ones. Using this app, you can send messages, make audio or video calls and voice messages. You can also share the beautiful captions of your life with your family and friends. Also, you can make one to one chat or you can make a group. You can share HD videos using WeChat. The same features are available on Whatsapp.

It is one of the most popular communications apps across the globe after Whatsapp messenger. WeChat has over 4 million reviews and over a billion active users worldwide. This app is most popular in Asia with a bulk of users coming from China. This app is also available by the name Wixen in China.

With WeChat, you can chat and make calls with friends, read news and use local services in Official Accounts and Mini Programs, play games with friends, enjoy mobile payment features with WeChat Pay, and much more. You can easily say that WeChat has more to offer than any other messaging or communications app.

Setting Up Profile

Setting up your account on WeChat is pretty easy and straightforward. You can integrate it with your mobile number get a confirmation text on your mobile and you are good to go. At first time start, WeChat asks you to register with your contact number as all other apps do. So you just need to add your phone number with a valid user name and password. After sign up, the app will send you a code to verify the number. After verification, you will be freely allowed to use this app. So you have to spend just a few minutes enjoying this wonderful app.

It becomes easier if you set up your account using Facebook. Once logged in you can search your address book for contacts that already use WeChat messenger. You can even find contacts through scanning QR codes or shaking your phone against other people with the app open.

Features

Sharing videos and other media are also similar to other apps with a max file size of 25 MB. Video chat is top-notch with high quality even with a below-par connection. Chatting is optimized with a huge sticker market and chat themes. It also supports 20 different languages with a live location sharing feature. Synced with its desktop app, WeChat will be available on your computer for easy chatting and sharing.

If you enable “friends radar” it will search for WeChat users nearby. You can have a gender preference and it will only show your preferred type of users in your locality. With the WeChat web, you can use it on your computer as well.

The extra feature of WeChat that makes it more interesting is its social connectivity. You can connect to any person anywhere in this world by shaking your android device. The moment when you shake your mobile, all the people that are shaking their phone will be shown to you and you can greet them. Moreover, you can select the gender of the unknown person you want to contact using the filter. You can also search all the people nearby your location that are online at that time and greet them.