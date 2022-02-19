Wedding Album: Bollywood actor married Pahari Dulhania, see – beautiful photos from Haldi to Phere

Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married as per the rituals on Friday. Wedding pictures made their way on social media, but the newly wed couple did not give any update on social media regarding this. However, on Saturday, Vikrant and Sheetal shared their first pictures as husband and wife on Instagram.

Giving the caption, he wrote, ‘This journey of seven years has turned into seven births today. Thank you so much for supporting us in this journey. Sheetal and Vikrant 18.02.2022.” Vikrant and Sheetal have been together for seven years, as their caption suggests.

Soon after Vikrant shared the pictures on Instagram, Taapsee Pannu wrote in the comment section, “Finally! So much happiness for both of you!” Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy, Kriti Kharbanda, Nakuul Mehta, Aditya Narayan and many others wished the couple.

All the pictures and videos of Vikrant and Sheetal’s wedding are going viral on social media. After seeing Sheetal’s look, it is clear that she had become a Pahari Dulhania. Sheetal looked beautiful in a big nath and maang tika.

Earlier, videos from their haldi ceremony surfaced on social media, and the two were shown dancing to the song ‘Desi Girl’. According to the reports, the couple had a registered wedding a few days back. The couple had a roka ceremony in 2019.

Vikrant and Sheetal had earlier shared screen space in Alt Balaji’s web series Broken But Beautiful. Vikrant will soon be seen in ZEE5’s Love Hostel.

Vikrant and Sheetal’s love story: Vikrant Messi and Sheetal were dating each other for the last many years. Messi and Thakur worked together in the first season of the web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’ and their relationship started from that time. Both got engaged in December 2019.

After the engagement, this couple was in the headlines for their marriage. Vikrant and Sheetal had also worshiped Griha Pravesh in the new house together after the engagement. Vikrant and Sheetal have always been sharing cute pictures of themselves with each other on social media. Fans like this pair very much.

On the work front, Vikrant Messi was last seen in the film 14 Phere released on Zee5. Apart from this, he will soon be seen in his film Love Hostel to be released on Zee5 itself. The banging trailer of this film has been released today. Along with Vikrant, actors Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra will also be seen in the lead roles in this film.

