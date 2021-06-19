Weddings Took a Big Hit in 2020. Enter the Micro-Wedding.



Rocket Science Events, founded in 2010 in Minneapolis, specializes in elaborate and imaginative weddings held in non-traditional venues, such as an airplane hangar or a boxing hall. In early 2020, Gretchen Culver, its founder, had three part-time employees, a handful of independent contractor work events, and projected earnings of just under $ 500,000. Then the lockdown hit Minnesota.

“It was terrible for us,” she said. “All of my weddings have been postponed and I waived the date change fee. That meant, essentially, zero revenue for Rocket Science in 2020 and most of 2021. ”

A few years before the pandemic, however, Ms Culver began to notice that the number of guests for many weddings was declining. Instead of 200-300 people at weddings, many customers wanted 100 or less. “I could sense that the priorities were changing,” she said. “Deep in my head I was wondering if there was a way to make small weddings, with a smaller overall budget, work for my business.”

The pandemic gave him the opportunity to find out. She consulted with a planner in Birmingham, Alabama, doing several micro-weddings a day and that conversation sparked a light bulb moment for Ms. Culver. She’s created a separate business, Minne Weddings, which offers very stylish, all-inclusive Sunday wedding packages.

Several time slots are available on each date for a 90-minute wedding that can accommodate up to 32 guests. Package includes venue, rentals, decor, digital invitations, flowers, photos, videography, cake, sparkling wine and an officiant; prices range from $ 5,000 to $ 7,000. Couples booking the last slot on a particular day can pay to extend the wedding to three and a half hours and add extras like special dances, speeches, and more food. Everything is done through the website; in most cases, Ms. Culver does not even meet the couple until the wedding day.