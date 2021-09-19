Week in Business: A Milestone in Space Tourism
What’s up? (September 12-18)
citizens in space
A SpaceX rocket carrying four Americans took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday. Orbital spaceflight was the first to only carry passengers who were not professional astronauts, a milestone for the space tourism industry. In addition to SpaceX, which was founded by Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic plan offered commercial space flights. But the latest flight was different from short trips into space taken by Mr Bezos and Mr Branson in July. The crew circled the planet for three days.
first draft on taxes
House Democrats on Monday released a plan to finance President Biden’s proposal to strengthen the $3.5 trillion social safety net — or at least some of it. The proposed tax measures could add up to $2.9 trillion over 10 years, but stop short of more aggressive measures already proposed by Mr. Biden and Senate Democrats. Included in the plan: an increase in the top tax rate for married couples whose taxable income exceeds $450,000 and single people who earn more than $400,000, from 37 percent to 39.6 percent; increase in the top capital gains rate from 20 percent to 25 percent; a new additional tax of 3 percent for Americans with an adjusted gross income of more than $5 million; and a graduation rate structure that would raise taxes for large companies and cut them for small businesses. Progressive senators criticized the plan to target income rather than wealth. The approach is aimed at the very rich rather than the huge rich.
latest from apple
Apple on Tuesday introduced new versions of its iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Its prices for these products remained mostly the same, as did most of the devices themselves. The company expects that by adding features and making minor improvements to the design, customers will continue to buy its products. The new iPhones have brighter screens, longer battery life, and more powerful cameras and computer processors, but largely perform like last year’s models. The Apple Watch has a larger display area and changes to make it more durable, and the iPad lineup has received another significant update. So far the strategy is working: iPhone sales have exploded during the pandemic.
What will happen next? (September 19-25)
The debate about booster shots
Last month, President Biden announced plans to offer a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to most Americans as early as September 20. But that plan has been in flux as scientists debate whether booster shots are necessary. The administration had already delayed plans to give boosters to those receiving the Moderna vaccine because regulators said they needed more time to decide on an appropriate dose for the third shot. On Friday, an advisory to the Food and Drug Administration, the agency responsible for authorizing vaccines, unanimously recommended a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine for Pfizer vaccine recipients who are 65 years of age or older or have severe COVID-19. are at high risk. Earlier on Friday, the advisory panel voted against a broad recommendation that booster shots be available to people 16 and older. Although the FDA is not required to follow the recommendations of its advisors, it usually does. The agency may take a decision in the coming days.
signal from the feds
The Federal Reserve meets to discuss monetary policy this week, and that meeting could be an important one. Many economists expect the Fed to reveal details about how and when it plans to launch its bond-buying program, one of several policies designed to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic. . John C. Williams, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, indicated this month that the central bank could begin the process before the end of the year, even as the job market slows. The Fed will also release new economic projections, indicating how and how soon it expects high inflation to subside.
market moves lightly
After a streak of record highs, the stock market is looking more uncertain this month. It makes sense, given the big questions that are likely to be answered in the coming weeks, including whether the Fed will begin to withdraw its economic support, whether Congress will raise the federal borrowing limit before a potential default and the basic The final details of the framework’s spending package – and how it will be funded.
what else?
Senator Elizabeth Warren asks the Fed to disband Wells Fargo. Walmart will begin testing a self-driving delivery service with Ford Motor. People in the United States are spending $40 billion annually on bird-watching. And the 73rd Emmy Awards for Best Television Program airs this Sunday on CBS.
#Week #Business #Milestone #Space #Tourism
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.