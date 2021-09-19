Week in Business: A Milestone in Space Tourism

What’s up? (September 12-18)

citizens in space

A SpaceX rocket carrying four Americans took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday. Orbital spaceflight was the first to only carry passengers who were not professional astronauts, a milestone for the space tourism industry. In addition to SpaceX, which was founded by Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic plan offered commercial space flights. But the latest flight was different from short trips into space taken by Mr Bezos and Mr Branson in July. The crew circled the planet for three days.

first draft on taxes

House Democrats on Monday released a plan to finance President Biden’s proposal to strengthen the $3.5 trillion social safety net — or at least some of it. The proposed tax measures could add up to $2.9 trillion over 10 years, but stop short of more aggressive measures already proposed by Mr. Biden and Senate Democrats. Included in the plan: an increase in the top tax rate for married couples whose taxable income exceeds $450,000 and single people who earn more than $400,000, from 37 percent to 39.6 percent; increase in the top capital gains rate from 20 percent to 25 percent; a new additional tax of 3 percent for Americans with an adjusted gross income of more than $5 million; and a graduation rate structure that would raise taxes for large companies and cut them for small businesses. Progressive senators criticized the plan to target income rather than wealth. The approach is aimed at the very rich rather than the huge rich.

latest from apple

Apple on Tuesday introduced new versions of its iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Its prices for these products remained mostly the same, as did most of the devices themselves. The company expects that by adding features and making minor improvements to the design, customers will continue to buy its products. The new iPhones have brighter screens, longer battery life, and more powerful cameras and computer processors, but largely perform like last year’s models. The Apple Watch has a larger display area and changes to make it more durable, and the iPad lineup has received another significant update. So far the strategy is working: iPhone sales have exploded during the pandemic.

What will happen next? (September 19-25)

The debate about booster shots

Last month, President Biden announced plans to offer a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to most Americans as early as September 20. But that plan has been in flux as scientists debate whether booster shots are necessary. The administration had already delayed plans to give boosters to those receiving the Moderna vaccine because regulators said they needed more time to decide on an appropriate dose for the third shot. On Friday, an advisory to the Food and Drug Administration, the agency responsible for authorizing vaccines, unanimously recommended a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine for Pfizer vaccine recipients who are 65 years of age or older or have severe COVID-19. are at high risk. Earlier on Friday, the advisory panel voted against a broad recommendation that booster shots be available to people 16 and older. Although the FDA is not required to follow the recommendations of its advisors, it usually does. The agency may take a decision in the coming days.