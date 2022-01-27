Weekend curfew ends in Delhi, night restrictions will continue

Delhiites have got relief to open shops in markets under weekend curfew and odd-even system. The proposal was approved in a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday. The Delhi government has taken this decision after the decrease in the cases of corona infection. Apart from this, theatres, restaurants and bars have been allowed to reopen with 50 percent capacity. However, DDMA has not taken any decision on reopening of schools, colleges etc.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says that this issue will be considered in the next meeting of DDMA. According to the information received from the Lieutenant Governor’s office, work can now be done in government offices with the presence of 50 percent employees. Similarly, in the meeting, a marriage ceremony can be organized with a maximum capacity of 200 guests in open areas and 50 percent capacity in closed places. Till now, only 20 people were allowed to attend such events at home.

The night curfew, in force from 10 pm to 5 am, will continue on all days except weekends. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other cabinet members attended the virtual meeting of DDMA. The Lieutenant Governor has advised the Health Department to expedite efforts to expedite the vaccination campaign in Delhi. Orders have been given to all the departments of the Delhi Government to strictly follow the rules related to corona infection to prevent further spread of corona infection.

Infection rate reduced in six states

Corona virus infection cases and infection rates have declined in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Haryana and West Bengal. The Union Health Ministry gave this information on Thursday. Although the weekly infection rate of corona in 400 districts of the country is more than ten percent. According to Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health, the weekly infection rate in Maharashtra has come down from 23.7 to 23.3 percent. In Uttar Pradesh, this rate has come down from 8.7 to 7.3 percent, in Delhi from 25.1 to 14.7 percent, in Odisha from 16.1 to 13 percent, in Haryana from 31 to 27.09 percent and in West Bengal from 32.8 to 9.5 percent. He said that in some places there have been signs of decreasing or no change in the cases of corona infection, but this trend needs to be noticed.

Apart from this, the cases of patients undergoing treatment for corona and deaths are much less during the current wave as compared to the earlier ones, he added. Cautioning against any laxity in adopting COVID-appropriate behaviour, Agarwal said that 400 districts have reported weekly corona infection rate of more than ten per cent, while in 141 districts it was five to ten per cent in the week ending January 26. The percentage was between

Aggarwal said that in terms of patients undergoing treatment, the top ten states contribute more than 77 percent of the total cases being treated in the country. He said there are more than 50,000 patients undergoing treatment in 11 states while Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala have more than three lakh patients.

The Joint Secretary said that 97.03 lakh health workers, frontline workers and people of 60 years and above were given a precautionary dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine in the country. Also, 59 per cent of adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years have received their first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine so far, he said.

Covishield and Covaccine now in the market too

India’s drug regulator has approved regular marketing of Covishield and Covaccine with certain conditions. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya gave this information. He said that the vaccination drive of the government would continue as all were provided with the first and second doses in addition to the preventive doses for senior citizens. He said the regulator has upgraded the approvals for Covaccine and Covishield with restricted use in emergency situations in the adult population with certain conditions. Following the approval, highly placed sources said that both the vaccines will now be available in private clinics at a pre-determined maximum retail price (MRP) and people can buy them.